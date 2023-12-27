The Steak Flipping Tip You Need For The Ultimate Sear

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are several ways to cook a delicious steak. Throw one on a grill for an uncomplicated cooking process that will lead to a scrumptious meat dish. Let the oven do all of the work by baking the steak in the optimal amount of heat and it will be delectable. There's also the option of searing a steak in a pan or cast-iron skillet. If you choose this option, work out your wrist before you start cooking because you absolutely must flip your steak throughout the entire time it cooks. Why? Because all that flipping will create a thoroughly seared steak that's delicious, and it'll be done cooking in no time.

When you constantly turn the steak over while it cooks in the pan, even as often every 30 seconds, you minimize the heat loss from the parts of the meat that are not in contact with the flame burner. As a result, the entire outer layer of the steak keeps absorbing heat from the source beneath the pan or skillet, which makes cooking the steak an even quicker process. The interior of the steak benefits from constant flipping, too, because every single part of it gets completely cooked. Those who have experimented with this flipping method have even attested on social media why it's one of the best ways to cook steak perfectly on the stove.