Your Cinnamon Roll Icing Could Use Some Cinnamon As Well

Making cinnamon rolls is a process that can be slightly involved, but your efforts pay off once those buttery rolls are out of the oven. Made correctly, you end up with a gooey, sticky treat that's full of warm flavors complemented by a sweet icing.

If you love the cozy feel that the cinnamon brings out, there's an easy way to amp up the spice's presence in your cinnamon rolls. All you have to do is add a dash of cinnamon to your icing to highlight the flavor of the spice and give your rolls an additional kick of flavor.

Now, although that's the gist of this trick, there are a couple of things to keep in mind to help ensure your cinnamon rolls end up with the perfect balance of sweetness and winter spiciness. Plus, there are a couple of variations you can try to further enhance the flavors of your cinnamon rolls.