What Is A Corn 'N' Oil Cocktail And What Does It Taste Like?

Is it a dish? Is it an electric vehicle? No, it's a cocktail! While it may not be as well-known as a piña colada or frozen painkiller, the Corn 'n' Oil is a tropical cocktail that deserves to be on your radar. Unlike many sweet, spicy cocktails that often fall under the "tiki" label, the Corn 'n' Oil is simple to make, with only a handful of ingredients and no special equipment necessary — not even a cocktail shaker.

Despite the name, there is no corn or oil in Corn 'n' Oil, just blackstrap rum, falernum, lime juice, and Angostura bitters. The "oil" portion might be a nod to the appearance of blackstrap rum, a thick, black spirit that, when used as a float, can be reminiscent of an oil slick. But the cocktail's name has also been said to come from the Old Testament, in a Deuteronomy verse in which God promises an abundance of rain to his people to bring about an abundance of "thy corn, and thy wine, and thine oil."

The cocktail is believed to hail from 18th-century Barbados, and like many historical recipes, there's some debate as to what the most authentic and delicious Corn 'n' Oil consists of. But the long and short of it is that a proper Corn 'n' Oil is sweet and spicy with a swift, boozy kick, making it an excellent bone warmer even when your surroundings are anything but tropical.