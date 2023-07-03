New Study Finds Caffeine In Coffee Isn't The Only Thing That Wakes Us Up

While an old jingle might have touted one coffee brand as "the best part of waking up," there's a reason people reach for a mug as soon as their eyes slowly adjust to starting the day. However, according to a recent Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience study, that jolt of alertness might not exclusively come from the beans' caffeine. In fact, your morning routine might be brewing a more complete awakening: After comparing MRI scans from caffeinated coffee drinkers versus hot water-infused caffeine drinkers, the study found that the coffee drinkers were more alert.

Overall, the neurological study found that the "context of coffee consumption" has an impact on "emotionality, alertness, and action readiness." The study's authors explored a person's need to have that morning coffee and the assumption that the process of brewing and drinking coffee creates a routine. Taken as a complete experience, the notion of waking up isn't solely about the caffeine boost, but also about the ritual's psychological and sensory effects leading to getting ready for the day.

Maybe that coffee jingle was right. The waking up starts as the hot water hits the coffee grounds and ends when the mug is empty.