Arancello: The Zesty Orange Liqueur That Makes For A Perfect Mimosa

You've heard of limoncello, the Southern Italian lemon liqueur commonly served as an after-dinner drink. Now get ready for...arancello, the liqueur made from — can you guess? — oranges. Like limoncello, it can be chilled and sipped straight, or added to cocktails for a boozy infusion of sweet, citrusy flavor.

Like lemons from Positano, Sicilian blood oranges are an important and well-loved agricultural product of Italy. They're best known for their distinctive, deep red flesh, but like limoncello, arancello is made from the fruit's peel, which is a standard orange color. There are a handful of companies commercially producing arancello, and you can often find 750 milliliter bottles being sold for $20 to $40, give or take. Sometimes sold as arancino, it's definitely not as common as its lemony counterpart, so you might have better luck online than at your local liquor store.

Of course, the other option is to get your arancello the old-fashioned way — by making it yourself. It's a pretty easy undertaking and only requires a handful of ingredients, and it'll make a nice addition to your bar cart or an excellent homemade gift for someone else.