How Long Is Leftover Tuna Tartare Safe To Eat?

Beef tartare is known for its rich and meaty taste and texture. However, if you're looking to switch things up and experience the flavors of the sea, then you may want to consider making tuna tartare (or why not both for some surf and turf). The dish was invented by Japanese chef Shigefumi Tachibe in 1984. Like its land cousin, tuna tartare features raw meat, in this case tuna. The dish is made with sushi-grade tuna and avocado, chopped up and combined with various sauces and seasonings such as chile, ginger soy, and lime juice. The dish is perfect for those who love their sushi without all that rice and seaweed wrapping.

However, tuna tartare can be tricky to fix (which we'll get to below) and even trickier to store. If you have a bit of tuna tartare, you may be wondering if you can keep the dish for later or if should you chunk it immediately. Fortunately for those who get full easily or plan to make the dish and eat it later, tuna tartare does keep for a short time. According to USDA, raw tuna will last one to two days if properly stored. So you have a day or two to eat any leftovers.