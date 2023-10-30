What Is Tuna Tartare Actually Made Of?

If you're seeking a delicious appetizer featuring the freshest seafood available, tuna tartare is a worthy selection. The foundation of the recipe is raw tuna, which is typically combined with avocado and lemon juice, as well as aromatic ingredients, such as scallions, ginger, or onions. Most people treat tuna tartare as an elevated dip, so it's often served alongside quality crackers or crusty bread. However, you can also serve it with rice or even in a salad, which makes a good accompaniment to more substantial fare.

The delicious dish is a relatively recent invention, first developed at a Los Angeles eatery in 1984. While employed at Chaya Brasserie, chef Shigefumi Tachibe altered the classic beef tartare recipe to accommodate a diner who abstained from beef. Using tuna in place of beef turned out to be an inspired choice, as tuna tartare is wildly popular across the world these days.

If you're tempted to make it at home, your tuna selection is of the utmost importance.