Tuna Isn't The Only Fish You Can Serve Tartare

There is something about "tartare" that just feels ... fancy. You might commonly see beef and tuna tartare on upscale restaurant menus. Tuna tartare is a way to highlight the flavor and texture of freshly caught tuna. The fish is usually cut into small cubes or pieces, then paired with different elements that enhance the dish — anything from ginger, avocado, and soy sauce to sesame oil, and various herbs are paired with the tuna. The tartare is usually served after being shaped in a ring to create a more attractive presentation. However, tuna isn't the only fish that makes for a mouth-watering flavor in this dish.

Other fish, such as salmon or cod, also make delicious tartare. While the fish is the main difference, other ingredients are also used in these dishes to better pair with the main element. Although there are risks to consuming raw fish, when properly prepared and retrieved from a reputable fishmonger, there is little risk to consuming fish tartare-style.