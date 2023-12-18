We Tried Lou Malnati's Frozen Pizzas To See How They Compare To The Originals
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Deep-dish pizza is practically a birthright of anyone who lives in Chicago. Ask any Chicagoan what their favorite pie is, and you will likely find yourself in a heated debate over who makes the best iteration of this classic. What is a guarantee is that you will get the answer Lou Malnati's from many of those polled.
Indeed, the pizzeria chain has existed since March 17, 1971, when its first location opened in the Northern Chicago suburb known as Lincolnwood. The chain has since expanded to 81 locations nationwide, and I can tell you from first-hand experience that the pizza is not just good but great. Lou Malnati's is the only place I will bring visitors to the state from all corners of the globe when they ask for the deep dish pizza experience.
I was excited and skeptical when I discovered that Lou Malnati's had expanded its brand to include frozen pizza. Frozen pizza is seldom as good as fresh and is often downright awful. Yet, it can be a convenient and affordable meal in a pinch. If Lou's had one, I had to try it.
I had the opportunity to sample three deep dishes and two thin-crust varieties of Lou's frozen pizza. My litmus test for these was to determine how they fared in authentic aroma, smell, taste, and fidelity to the overall quality I expect from Lou Malnati's. Read on to see if these frozen pies are all hype or a pizza lover's dream come true.
What do Lou Malnati's deep dish frozen pizzas taste like?
I sampled a basic cheese, classic sausage, and the new Italian Beef deep dish pizzas. All had instructions to preheat the oven, remove the pizza from the aluminum pan, and wipe away any condensation before returning the pie to the pan and baking it. I followed the instructions to the letter and baked them. Within about 10 minutes, my kitchen had the distinct aroma etched into my brain as you first walk into a Lou Malnati's restaurant, so that was a good sign.
Once the pizzas were done, my first focus was on the crust. Lou's is known for having a crispy, flaky, buttery crust, almost like a quiche. This is one of the things that makes it superior to other deep dish varieties and is often a challenge for frozen pizzas to achieve. All three of the deep-dish pizzas I baked came out perfectly.
Part of the reason these pizzas can stay crisp is that they are assembled backward from what you usually see. The cheese is on the bottom, meat next, and sauce with any other moist vegetables on top. The fresh mozzarella and romano cheeses are salty and gooey without being overpowering, the sauce has hints of fresh oregano with chunks or sweet vine-ripened tomatoes without a lot of acidity, and the meat, when included, does not weigh down the pizza.
All the ingredients are well-balanced and in proportion to the crust. The proprietary sausage blend was sweet and not overly spicy, and the Italian beef mashup had the quintessential salty, savory notes Portillo's is known for.
What do Lou Malnati's thin crust frozen pizzas taste like?
The thin-crust pizzas I sampled included plain cheese and the classic sausage. Though thin crusts aren't what made Lou Malnati famous, many prefer them. These pizzas instruct you to preheat the oven and bake. Again, the aromas of the pizzas filled the kitchen with delightful notes of buttery crust, melting cheese, sweet and savory tomato sauce, and the fenugreek notes of the house-blend sausage.
Where the thin crust cannot compete with the deep dish is in the texture of the bottom of the crust. While the deep dish iterations remained crispy, the thin crust got soggy on the bottom. This has as much to do with the fact that they are assembled sauce first, with cheese and other ingredients above. The juicy tomatoes leach into the crust, making it soft and somewhat flimsy.
Texture aside, the crust was equally buttery and delicious, the sauce had the same bold oregano and fresh vine-ripened tomato flavors, and the fresh mozzarella and romano cheeses were salty and deliciously melted. My only complaint was that there was too much cheese compared to the other ingredients, making the thin crust somewhat less balanced in the proportions of ingredients to the crust than the deep dish. Otherwise, these were also quite successful, if less authentic.
Nutrition for Lou Malnati's frozen pizzas
The deep-dish cheese pizza contains five servings at 380 calories per portion. Each serving has 20 grams of fat, 420 milligrams of sodium, 34 grams of carbohydrates, 4 grams of sugar, and 17 grams of protein. Allergens listed include milk and wheat.
The deep dish Portillo's Italian beef-inspired deep dish pizza contains six servings at 370 calories per portion. Each serving has 21 grams of fat, 600 milligrams of sodium, 29 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of sugar, and 16 grams of protein. Allergens listed include sulfites, milk, and wheat. This pizza is made using sweet, pickled green peppers.
The deep-dish sausage pizza contains six servings at 330 calories per portion. Each serving has 17 grams of fat, 470 milligrams of sodium, 28 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of sugar, and 16 grams of protein. Allergens listed include milk and wheat.
The thin-crust cheese pizza contains four servings at 410 calories per portion. Each serving contains 23 grams of fat, 450 milligrams of sodium, 33 grams of carbohydrates, 5 grams of sugar, and 18 grams of protein. Allergens listed include wheat and milk.
Lastly, the thin-crust sausage pizza contains five servings at 370 calories per portion. Each serving has 21 grams of fat, 540 milligrams of sodium, 27 grams of carbohydrates, 4 grams of sugar, and 18 grams of protein. Allergens listed include milk and wheat.
Where can you buy Lou Malnati's frozen pizzas, and how much do they cost?
Lou Malnati's frozen pizzas are only available online. Each package is shipped in a foam cooler with a three-day supply of dry ice to keep the pizzas frozen and intact. Shipping is included in the cost of the pizzas. You can order pizza to be delivered to your home or as a gift, and you can fulfill multiple orders for different delivery locations in one easy transaction. All shipments come with a 100% customer guarantee.
Deep-dish pizza combos come in myriad options, beginning at $76.99 and up. Pizzas are 9 inches in diameter and designed to feed two adults. Flavors include Cheese, Gluten Free Cheese, Sausage, Gluten Free Sausage, Pepperoni, Gluten Free Pepperoni, Veggie (mushroom, onion, and green pepper), Spinach, and Crustless (GF). Additional combos include heart-shaped pizzas, salad dressing, and signature retail products from Lou Malnati's. There are also options to include items from other well-known restaurants across the Windy City.
Gluten-free pizza crusts are made from a proprietary blend of rice flour, potato starch, pea fiber, tapioca starch, and xanthan gum. Though gluten-free pizzas are tested for safety, they are manufactured in a facility that processes wheat, so be aware of cross-contamination.
Final thoughts
While no frozen pizza will ever compare to its freshly made counterpart, these pies from Lou Malnati's are as close a facsimile as you can get. From aroma to texture to flavor, these pizzas did not disappoint. Though there are notable differences in size, depth, and options to the ones you can get in a restaurant, if you want to experience the legacy of Chicago deep dish pizza without flying into O'Hare or Midway, this is the next best thing.
If I had to select a standout among the five pies I sampled, the deep dish sausage is the winner. This is partly a product of nostalgia for the pies I have eaten so many times at various Lou Malnati's locations. Partly, it is because the distinct proprietary sausage blend is so delectably tender and rife with spices. Mostly, it is because it is a perfectly assembled pie with just the ideal ratio of meat to sauce to cheese.
I would go so far as to say that these frozen pizzas are better than any others I have eaten. They are not exactly cheap, but for a special treat, they cannot be beaten for flavor and quality. If you love pizza, you will not want to miss out on this tasty splurge.