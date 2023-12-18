We Tried Lou Malnati's Frozen Pizzas To See How They Compare To The Originals

Deep-dish pizza is practically a birthright of anyone who lives in Chicago. Ask any Chicagoan what their favorite pie is, and you will likely find yourself in a heated debate over who makes the best iteration of this classic. What is a guarantee is that you will get the answer Lou Malnati's from many of those polled.

Indeed, the pizzeria chain has existed since March 17, 1971, when its first location opened in the Northern Chicago suburb known as Lincolnwood. The chain has since expanded to 81 locations nationwide, and I can tell you from first-hand experience that the pizza is not just good but great. Lou Malnati's is the only place I will bring visitors to the state from all corners of the globe when they ask for the deep dish pizza experience.

I was excited and skeptical when I discovered that Lou Malnati's had expanded its brand to include frozen pizza. Frozen pizza is seldom as good as fresh and is often downright awful. Yet, it can be a convenient and affordable meal in a pinch. If Lou's had one, I had to try it.

I had the opportunity to sample three deep dishes and two thin-crust varieties of Lou's frozen pizza. My litmus test for these was to determine how they fared in authentic aroma, smell, taste, and fidelity to the overall quality I expect from Lou Malnati's. Read on to see if these frozen pies are all hype or a pizza lover's dream come true.

