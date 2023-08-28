Swap Out Flavored Creamer And Just Add Chocolate Milk To Your Coffee

How many of us truly believe black coffee tastes delicious? While there are exceptions, especially for the self-proclaimed coffee connoisseurs of the world, not many people would turn down a delicious cup of hot coffee perfectly curated with the right amount of cream and sugar. But for those who've sworn off coffee creamer or just want an alternative, you might want to consider adding a healthy dose of chocolate milk to your morning brew.

Not only is chocolate milk delicious in a glass by itself, but this drinkable dessert can also be used to amp up the flavor of your morning java without any hidden ingredients or flavors. The best part about adding chocolate milk to coffee is that everything you need is right there in that small jug or half-gallon of milky sweetness.

While coffee creamer does have some positive attributes, realistically, flavored creamers typically don't come with multiple uses besides coffee enhancement. Chocolate milk serves as a favored beverage, an ice cream ingredient, and now, an alternative coffee creamer. And the best part about choosing chocolate milk over flavored creamer is the fact that you can adjust this dairy product to fit your coffee-specific needs.