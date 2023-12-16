What Exactly Are Milk Buns?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's a reason Japanese cuisine is so highly regarded around the globe. In addition to the light, pleasant mix of flavors and gorgeous presentation (there may not be a more fun cuisine to look at), the cooking techniques involved in Japanese food are often quite unlike anything else in other cuisines. But Japanese food isn't all about fish and soy sauce; there are plenty of incredible baked confections as well, and one of them is Japanese milk bread, aka Hokkaido milk bread (named after the northernmost island in Japan's archipelago), aka milk buns.

But what makes milk bread so unique? Unlike most other breads, the answer starts with how it's made, with a tangzhong starter designed to ensure a light, fluffy texture. The combination of how it's prepared and what goes into it creates a light snacking bread that requires no accompaniment to be delicious (though it can certainly handle add-ons) and is a perfect afternoon treat.