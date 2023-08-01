Tangzhong Is The Key Method For Achieving Ultra Tender Bread

Baking bread is one of the most satisfying things a home cook can do, but the results are tragically ephemeral. You could spend the bulk of a day kneading until your arms ache, then wait through agonizingly slow hours of rising time, only to have your finished loaf turn stale by the next morning. Most supermarket bread avoid this with an array of preservatives and dough conditioners, which is not the most appealing solution, if we're being honest. Fortunately, there is a much simpler way to extend your homemade bread's shelf life, using a method popular in East Asian baking called tangzhong.

Tangzhong is a Mandarin term referring to a mixture of flour and liquid (typically water, milk, or a combination of both) cooked over low heat to form a thick paste and then incorporated into bread dough. It is similar to a roux, except it replaces the fat with water or milk. In fact, it is sometimes known in English as a water roux. Tangzhong was popularized by Taiwanese baker Yvonne Chen through her 2005 book "65°C Bread Doctor" and is closely related to a Japanese technique called Yudane, which is essentially the same, except that it involves pouring hot water into flour instead of cooking the two together. This is a key component of Japanese milk bread, renowned for its pillowy texture that lasts for days without hardening, but you can adapt it to all kinds of bread recipes to keep them fresh and fluffy.