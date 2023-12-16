What Is The Flavor Of Milk Duds, Exactly?
When you're in the mood for a sweet treat, there is no shortage of delicious options. Whether you enjoy candy during a night out at the movies or look for a little post-dinner pick-me-up, chocolate candies are synonymous with the "treat yo self" mentality. While candy bars like Snickers and Kit Kat are popular for many, other candies still hold their own on shelves. Next time you're craving something chocolatey, switch things up and grab a box of Milk Duds.
The yellow box of chocolate drops is hard to miss, but what exactly do these classic candies taste like? Softer than your grandmother's purse candy but much harder than caramel dipping sauce, this candy offers handfuls of chewy caramels covered in a milk chocolate coating. When you first bite into a Milk Dud, you'll immediately notice the thin layer of milk chocolate that melts in your mouth. Afterward, you are left with a buttery, velvety caramel center that you can bite through or suck on until it has dissolved. Milk Duds are kosher and gluten-free, making them a great snacking option for those with certain dietary restrictions.
Although Milk Duds provide a delicious blend of chocolate and caramel flavors, many candy lovers are torn about whether or not this candy is good enough to rank amongst the elite group of candies with similar flavor profiles, such as Rolos and Caramellos.
People can't decide if Milk Duds are actually good or not
The internet is seriously divided about whether or not they enjoy Milk Duds. The chocolatey caramels have rubbed some people the wrong way, with grievances about its odd chocolate texture and too-tough exterior, making it nearly impossible to enjoy. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, asked followers to choose their least favorite candy out of 12 popular options. Surprisingly, Milk Duds were mentioned many times both in support of and opposition to. One user responded, "If the Milk Duds are fresh they can't be beat! Unfortunately that is 7% of the time."
Milk Duds ranked last in The Daily Meal's 25 most popular Halloween candies In America in 2019. But while they can be a divisive candy, there is still quite a demand for the chocolate-coated caramel drops. A Reddit thread asked if people actually enjoy Milk Duds, and fans came out of the woodwork to defend the treat. One fan wrote, "Hell yeah. I like caramel, I like chocolate, I like chocolate coated caramel."
Others were glad to know that more Milk Duds lovers are out there enjoying their favorite candy – even if it takes a little extra work to chew.
Milk Duds got its name by accident
Whether you love them or hate them, Milk Duds candies have been around much longer than you'd think. The chocolate-covered caramels were invented by Chicago-based candy company F. Hoffman & Co. in 1928. Ironically, the candy got its name "duds” because the candy makers could not form their newest creation into perfect circles. Instead, Milk Duds consistently turned out slightly oblong when formed and coated in chocolate, although delicious nonetheless. Contrary to the negative connotation in its name, the candy was an instant hit. These drops of tasty chocolate became a popular movie theater snack during the Great Depression, offering people a low-cost goodie that would last through most of a film thanks to its tough, chewy nature.
After many years and multiple owners handling Milk Duds distribution, the candy conglomerate The Hershey Company acquired the caramel candy in 1996. Milk Duds is still distributed and enjoyed by fans of chocolatey caramel goodness nearly 100 years after it came onto the candy scene.