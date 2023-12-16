What Is The Flavor Of Milk Duds, Exactly?

When you're in the mood for a sweet treat, there is no shortage of delicious options. Whether you enjoy candy during a night out at the movies or look for a little post-dinner pick-me-up, chocolate candies are synonymous with the "treat yo self" mentality. While candy bars like Snickers and Kit Kat are popular for many, other candies still hold their own on shelves. Next time you're craving something chocolatey, switch things up and grab a box of Milk Duds.

The yellow box of chocolate drops is hard to miss, but what exactly do these classic candies taste like? Softer than your grandmother's purse candy but much harder than caramel dipping sauce, this candy offers handfuls of chewy caramels covered in a milk chocolate coating. When you first bite into a Milk Dud, you'll immediately notice the thin layer of milk chocolate that melts in your mouth. Afterward, you are left with a buttery, velvety caramel center that you can bite through or suck on until it has dissolved. Milk Duds are kosher and gluten-free, making them a great snacking option for those with certain dietary restrictions.

Although Milk Duds provide a delicious blend of chocolate and caramel flavors, many candy lovers are torn about whether or not this candy is good enough to rank amongst the elite group of candies with similar flavor profiles, such as Rolos and Caramellos.