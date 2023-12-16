Why Sorrel Is Jamaica's Favorite Christmas Drink

Along with traditional foods, Christmas is also associated with quite a few traditional beverages. In Jamaica, Christmas wouldn't be the same without a glass of sorrel. The key ingredient in this beloved holiday beverage comes from the leaves of the roselle plant, a type of hibiscus flower. Cooking down the leaves in hot water creates a tangy beverage with flavors similar to cranberries in terms of tartness. However, most people add other ingredients to sorrel to temper its flavor, which can be a bit overpowering on its own.

In addition to its unforgettable flavor profile, sorrel is also very versatile when it comes to preparations. Some people enjoy drinking it cold, while others may heat it up prior to serving. You can also allow the drink to age for an extended period to get a more intense flavor. The drink even contains vital nutrients, including vitamin C. Keep in mind that added ingredients, such as sugar and alcohol, may somewhat diminish its nutritional value.