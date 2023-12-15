Seamlessly Peel Garlic With A Warm Water Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Garlic is a staple flavor enhancer for a lot of recipes, thanks to its innate versatility. Whether you prefer to enjoy this vegetable pre-minced or fresh, it can bring its signature buttery and spicy flavors to pasta dishes, rice bowls, and a whole lot more.

When it comes to ingredients like garlic, fresh is usually king, since it tends to lend much more complex aromas and flavors than other jarred varieties. Still, one big barrier to using fresh garlic is that some chefs just don't know how to peel it. Even for those who have studied the tips and tricks, it feels impossible to peel every single clove perfectly, and it doesn't take long for this peeling process to become a real inconvenience.

Well, contrary to popular belief, it isn't impossible to easily peel fresh garlic, and with the help of one useful hack, it can even be done in just a few minutes. If you want to seamlessly peel garlic, try out this warm water hack.