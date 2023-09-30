The Water Hack That Makes Peeling Shallots Painless

Between handing a sharp knife with tears streaming down your face and dealing with those tiny layers, peeling shallots can be a challenging, even hazardous task. However, there's a simple way to save your fingers and your sanity — all it requires is hot water. To remove the thin skin from shallots effortlessly, briefly immerse them in hot water and then peel them with ease.

This technique closely resembles blanching, a process in which a vegetable is briefly submerged in boiling water to loosen its outer layers without actually cooking it. Typically, the vegetable is then immediately cooled in cold water to prevent the cooking process from penetrating deeper into the layers of the vegetable.

Because shallots are dense, only their outer skin is affected, and they remain uncooked. They soften just enough to slide off, leaving you with a perfectly prepared shallot for making the perfect salad dressing and more.