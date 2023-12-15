Top Your Burger With Grape Tomatoes For A Deliciously Fresh Meal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to putting toppings on your burger, the options are seemingly endless. Cheese, bacon, or onion rings are just the start. Some burgers even embrace the audacious addition of being topped off with another burger! As delicious and unconventional as some toppings are, one of the most common additions to burgers are veggies. There's nothing quite like fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, or onions to balance out the taste of a juicy beef patty. And when your burger specifically calls for tomatoes, finding the right one can sometimes be a hard process.

If you're having a difficult time selecting one, the best type of tomato to use for your burger is the grape tomato. Tomatoes like beefsteak and heirloom are usually most people's go-to choices. They're not only delicious when fresh, but they're also huge, filling most if not all the circumference of the patty. However, even if grape tomatoes can't compete in size with most tomatoes, they can provide a much better flavor and texture experience when eating your burger.