Top Your Burger With Grape Tomatoes For A Deliciously Fresh Meal
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to putting toppings on your burger, the options are seemingly endless. Cheese, bacon, or onion rings are just the start. Some burgers even embrace the audacious addition of being topped off with another burger! As delicious and unconventional as some toppings are, one of the most common additions to burgers are veggies. There's nothing quite like fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, or onions to balance out the taste of a juicy beef patty. And when your burger specifically calls for tomatoes, finding the right one can sometimes be a hard process.
If you're having a difficult time selecting one, the best type of tomato to use for your burger is the grape tomato. Tomatoes like beefsteak and heirloom are usually most people's go-to choices. They're not only delicious when fresh, but they're also huge, filling most if not all the circumference of the patty. However, even if grape tomatoes can't compete in size with most tomatoes, they can provide a much better flavor and texture experience when eating your burger.
Adding grape tomatoes to your burger
Grape tomatoes are usually only considered in salads and appetizers due to being small, almost acting like a garnishment. However, these underdogs are one of the best choices for your burgers due to their robust flavor and texture. Larger tomatoes like beefsteak and heirlooms can sometimes get very soggy, absorbing the condiments and losing their own unique flavor in the mix of your burger. When placed whole or sliced, grape tomatoes will last much longer in flavor and will allow you to actually taste them along with any other burger toppings.
Now, you may be wondering. What about cherry tomatoes? Aren't they basically the same? Cherry tomatoes are a great substitute if you don't have grape tomatoes, but they're usually better for being stuffed. Grape tomatoes also differ in their thickness, which offers a more satisfying chewy texture that lingers as you savor each bite of your burger. While the differences may seem subtle, using grape tomatoes can really take your burger to the next level in taste.
More ideas for grape tomatoes in burgers
Once you start putting grape tomatoes on your burgers, there are some variations you can try to really maximize their potential. Grape tomatoes also go great on portobello burgers by complimenting the mushroom flavor and adding their own delicious uniqueness. By caramelizing and adding balsamic vinegar to the grape tomatoes, you'll have a sweet and sour, chewy, and flavorful addition to your burger. If you prefer your burger with beef, you can make yourself another Italian variation with a Bruschetta burger. These thick burgers are made with beef patties, and the grape tomatoes can be sliced and drizzled in olive oil.
You can also try making a tomato jam with your grape tomatoes. Once you've made your jam, add it to your burger with some mushrooms, onions, and cheese to create a juicy and filling meal. The texture of the jam will almost be like a sauce for your burger, which will compliment the taste of the patty and mushrooms.