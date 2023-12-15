The Brand That Probably Supplies Costco With Its Pizza Dough

Pizza by the slice is as ubiquitous in U.S. Costco food courts as the arguably famous hot dog combo. At just $1.99, it's hard to pass up a slice — and besides, it's always a good idea to have a snack before shopping at the warehouse club. Going hungry could result in all sorts of unnecessary purchases at the whim of your empty stomach. Even if you skip the pizza on the way in, there's still a high likelihood you'll be leaving with a full pie for $9.95. After all, who wants to cook after all that shopping?

At those prices, it's probably no surprise that Costco does not make its own pizza dough in-house. If you've been wondering where they get it from, then you're in luck — it's actually not that much of a secret. In fact, supplier Lamonica's Pizza Dough advertises the tidbit right on its website. Does that mean that Lamonica's supplies all Costco stores? It's hard to say for sure, but since the company is not in all 50 states, at least some Costcos may have a different supplier.