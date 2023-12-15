The Brand That Probably Supplies Costco With Its Pizza Dough
Pizza by the slice is as ubiquitous in U.S. Costco food courts as the arguably famous hot dog combo. At just $1.99, it's hard to pass up a slice — and besides, it's always a good idea to have a snack before shopping at the warehouse club. Going hungry could result in all sorts of unnecessary purchases at the whim of your empty stomach. Even if you skip the pizza on the way in, there's still a high likelihood you'll be leaving with a full pie for $9.95. After all, who wants to cook after all that shopping?
At those prices, it's probably no surprise that Costco does not make its own pizza dough in-house. If you've been wondering where they get it from, then you're in luck — it's actually not that much of a secret. In fact, supplier Lamonica's Pizza Dough advertises the tidbit right on its website. Does that mean that Lamonica's supplies all Costco stores? It's hard to say for sure, but since the company is not in all 50 states, at least some Costcos may have a different supplier.
Can you buy Costco's pizza dough for yourself?
Lamonica's makes dough for the wholesale market and sells its product through restaurant suppliers like Sysco and Food Services of America. That also means that its dough is sold in bulk. So, even if you were to get your hands on some, it would come in a pretty large quantity.
Costco doesn't sell the dough itself in stores, but its business delivery does distribute the stuff in bulk as well. Each case comes with 21 balls of dough. That's a lot of pizza! The online business delivery program is geared towards businesses, as the name suggests — but technically speaking, Costco members can order from the system. It's hard to imagine that anyone would want to store all that dough in their freezer when they could just pop down to Costco whenever they get a hankering for one of the $10 pizzas (which you can't get delivered, by the way). And, of course, the bulk dough is not available in all zip codes either.
What about the discontinued combo pizza?
All this talk about Costco pizza dough might have you wondering if the combo pizza will ever return to food courts. Unfortunately, it looks as though your choices will be limited to cheese and pepperoni indefinitely. While the meat and veggie-loaded pizza was initially removed from the food court as a part of Costco's pandemic response back in 2020, the warehouse retailer hasn't given any indication that it will ever be brought back. A petition in its favor — which was renewed on change.org in December 2023 — has failed to convince the corporate bigwigs in charge of such decisions. It seems that enough regular pepperoni and plain cheese slices are selling to keep them satisfied with the current lineup as it is.
Now that you know who is supplying Costco's pizza dough, you could hatch your own plan to bring back the combo pizza. A case of Lamonica's dough would make for a well-stocked pizza party, that's for sure!