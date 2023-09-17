Is It Possible To Get Costco Pizza Delivered?
The Costco food court is the stuff of legends, especially when it comes to tasty and affordable pizza. While pies are readily available for pick-up, many shoppers wonder if they can have this delicious pizza delivered directly to their door. Unfortunately, the answer to that common query is no, as Costco does not provide a delivery option for its food court items.
As explained by Costco CEO Craig Jelinek, the store's top priority is to entice shoppers to visit physical locations. "I still think brick-and-mortar is not going to go away. We want to continue to get people in the stores, and there's no better way to do it than a $1.50 hot dog and a rotisserie chicken," he explained to The Ascent. On average, Costco shoppers spend about $100 every visit, so it stands to reason that the chain encourages members to come to the store directly when craving a food court item. However, that doesn't mean that Costco pizza delivery is totally impossible.
It's not delivery, it's TaskRabbit
TaskRabbit is an app that links consumers with "Taskers," which are freelancers who help with basic chores and errands. For example, it's possible to get help with furniture assembly, house painting, and cleaning through the app. Taskers also offer grocery shopping and delivery services, which means they can visit Costco on your behalf to pick up a pizza order and bring it right to you. Keep in mind that Costco pizzas can be ordered by phone, but not online.
To use the service, customers can visit the TaskRabbit website and select shopping and delivery services. Next, they'll be prompted to select a Tasker based on factors like rates and customer reviews. After conferring with the Tasker about their order, they will visit Costco, pick up the pizza, and deliver it to their home. You can even provide payment through the app for a highly convenient experience. While TaskRabbit is a good delivery option when it comes to Costco pizza, the service is not available in every town and city. As a result, you may need to explore another delivery method.
Hacking Instacart for Costco pizza delivery
Most people are familiar with Instacart, an app that puts you in touch with local shoppers who visit grocery stores and pick up the items you specify. Instacart is traditionally used for grocery shopping, but it can also be used to procure home supplies, pet care items, and even sporting goods. It's also possible to use the app to have Costco pizza delivered, although delivery is not guaranteed through the service.
To get started, you'll need to purchase a few other items from Costco to ensure you meet the $10 threshold for delivery. Next, place a pizza order at the Costco food court via phone. Make sure you choose the same location you specified on Instacart. Now you'll need to confer with the Instacart shopper to provide information on pizza pick up while they're collecting your groceries. As for payment, the shopper must include the pizza as an add-on to your grocery order.
This process is a bit convoluted, which means that the shopper may deny the request. In this case, consider ordering a frozen take-and-bake pizza instead. While not quite the same as Costco's food court offerings, the store's Kirkland Signature brand pizza is known for being quite tasty.