Is It Possible To Get Costco Pizza Delivered?

The Costco food court is the stuff of legends, especially when it comes to tasty and affordable pizza. While pies are readily available for pick-up, many shoppers wonder if they can have this delicious pizza delivered directly to their door. Unfortunately, the answer to that common query is no, as Costco does not provide a delivery option for its food court items.

As explained by Costco CEO Craig Jelinek, the store's top priority is to entice shoppers to visit physical locations. "I still think brick-and-mortar is not going to go away. We want to continue to get people in the stores, and there's no better way to do it than a $1.50 hot dog and a rotisserie chicken," he explained to The Ascent. On average, Costco shoppers spend about $100 every visit, so it stands to reason that the chain encourages members to come to the store directly when craving a food court item. However, that doesn't mean that Costco pizza delivery is totally impossible.