Do Yourself A Favor This Holiday Season And Roast Your Potatoes With Goose Fat

Fats and oils have the power to make or break a dish. Likewise, potatoes are one of those foods where the right fat is paramount. Their starchy nature means they are significantly affected by whatever they are cooked in. Use the wrong one, and they will come out oily and off-flavored. But the right one will transform regular potatoes into a true delicacy. That's where goose fat comes in.

"Goose fat is incredibly versatile. With its rich, silky texture and subtle, savory flavor, it has rightly become famous for making the ultimate roast potatoes," author and chef Mike Robinson has said. "You will always find goose fat in my kitchens — I couldn't do without it!"

Goose fat works much the same as butter but has a more robust, intoxicating flavor, making it perfect for roasting potatoes. So why not give it a try this holiday season? Just be prepared for truly addictive potatoes that have a mouthwatering fluffy center and an unbeatable crisp exterior.