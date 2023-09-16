14 Unexpected Ways To Get Crispier Potatoes

Cooking the interior of potatoes is a piece of cake since you just need them to be fork-tender, and you're good to go. However, getting the potato skins to have the perfect mouthfeel can sometimes be challenging. If you wait too long for them to brown, the rest of the potato is overcooked. Don't fret, though. It's certainly possible for your potatoes to have a pleasant crunch without being dry or overly mealy beneath the surface. One of the factors to consider is what type of potato you're using.

Russet or Yukon Gold potatoes are the optimal types because of their starchiness levels and skin texture. Fingerling potatoes have a thin skin but don't fall apart when you expose them to high heat, so they are an option, too. The techniques you use to prep and cook the potatoes are equally crucial. Luckily, there isn't just one way to succeed. These clever tricks will help you create flavorful, golden-brown potatoes with the perfect crisp-to-tender ratio, and they're simple enough for anyone to follow.