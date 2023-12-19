What You Need To Know When Choosing Toppings For Grilled Pizza

As far as what other toppings to use, make sure not to overload the pizza itself. Less is more, especially since you're dealing with a thinner crust, and you want to be able to taste the entire pie. Use toppings that either don't need to be cooked, or that have already been par-cooked (or even fully pre-cooked). Anything pickled or preserved is basically good to go: pickled red onions, artichokes, anchovies (although the fresh kind will go better here), and olives are all great calls. Cured meats also work, because they don't need to be cooked to be enjoyed — so pepperoni or salami is a-okay.

What you can't do is simply drop raw meat on the pizza and expect everything to work itself out. The same goes for vegetables that should be cooked (think mushrooms, onions, etc.). Grilling or par-cooking veggies separately before placing them on the pie as toppings will bring a quality you can't get in an oven-baked pizza. But if you're looking for a nice melt of cheese over cooked red onions, well, that's not likely to happen on a grilled pizza without burning it.

If you follow those instructions and cook your toppings separately, you can add pretty much whatever you want to a grilled pizza. It's just about taking proper care to complete the steps in the right order.