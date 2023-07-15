The Step You Should Never Skip When Grilling A Pizza

Pizza is a versatile food that can be enjoyed all year round. Who can resist the combination of melted cheese and favorite toppings on a thin, crispy crust? The benefit of cooking pizza in the summer is that you can do it right on the grill next to your burgers and marinated chicken thighs. But, the big drawback is — if you don't do it right — you could end up with an overly blackened pizza that even the dog won't eat.

Fortunately, there is a foolproof method to ensure that your crust achieves a desirable caramelized brick oven char instead of an unappealing charcoal taste. This technique involves grilling the pizza on one side and then flipping it over before adding toppings. This step allows both sides to fully cook without either being in contact with the direct heat for too long, plus it primes the crust to perfectly melt the cheese and cook any additional toppings.