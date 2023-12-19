The Absolute Best Way To Clean A Milk Frother
If you're a fan of using coffee to start your morning off with a caffeine kick, you may want to invest in a milk frother. The kitchen accessory can help you save a few dollars by allowing you to make lattes and cappuccinos at home, rather than buy them at a coffee shop. With handheld frothers, you can simply press a button to spin motorized coils in the milk. As the milk is rapidly mixed, it froths up to a foamy consistency.
After your coffee is prepped, however, you'll need to make sure the frother is completely cleaned out. Allowing milk to build up on the appliance could allow harmful bacteria to grow. If you have a handheld milk frother, the cleaning process is pretty simple: You'll just need some warm water and dish soap.
Fill a bowl with the water and soap. Then, you can clean the frother the same way you use it. Dip the coils into the warm, soapy water, and turn the frother on to let the machine do the work for you. As the coils move the soapy water around, the device will be sanitized. If your frother needs a little extra TLC, you can also lightly scrub it with a small dish brush.
How to clean a milk frothing cup
Some mid-sized corded milk frothers may come with a cup to pour milk directly into. You can cover the cup with the accompanying lid, and turn the frother on to foam up your milk. The milk can then be poured out of the cup and into your coffee. You can even try your hand at making some impressive latte foam art — which may be helped by the type of milk you use.
The cleaning process for these is fairly similar to the handheld variety. Once the kitchen appliance has cooled down, you can pour your dish soap and warm water mix directly into the cup. Then, with the lid on, plug the cup in and turn it on. Allow it to froth the soapy water for a few minutes.
Rinse the milk frothing cup out with water and dry it with a soft towel. If the whisk needs a little extra cleaning, a dish brush can remove that extra milk buildup. Though the coil component may be detachable, it's not recommended to clean this attachment in the dishwasher. Instead, clean every part of the frother by hand to allow for a more delicate but still thorough cleanse.
Some espresso machines have built in frothers to clean
If you're a true coffee connoisseur, you may have invested in an at-home espresso machine to brew up your morning cup of joe. Some of these machines have built-in milk frothers, which operate a little differently than handheld versions. Since these machines are a little more complex, the cleaning process is a little more involved, too.
Fortunately, many components of these machines are often removable, which can make the cleaning process a little easier. First, remove the frothing attachment from the machine. If the machine has a tank for milk, this should be removed as well. Both of these can be cleaned in warm water with dish soap, and dried with a soft kitchen cloth.
Then, other attachments — like a milk hose and its connector, the adjustment knob, and the milk dispenser — should be removed. While these can be cleaned with soap and water, some machines require specific cleaning solutions. Once every aspect of the milk frother has been cleaned and dried, the machine can be reassembled until it's ready to use again.