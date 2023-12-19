The Absolute Best Way To Clean A Milk Frother

If you're a fan of using coffee to start your morning off with a caffeine kick, you may want to invest in a milk frother. The kitchen accessory can help you save a few dollars by allowing you to make lattes and cappuccinos at home, rather than buy them at a coffee shop. With handheld frothers, you can simply press a button to spin motorized coils in the milk. As the milk is rapidly mixed, it froths up to a foamy consistency.

After your coffee is prepped, however, you'll need to make sure the frother is completely cleaned out. Allowing milk to build up on the appliance could allow harmful bacteria to grow. If you have a handheld milk frother, the cleaning process is pretty simple: You'll just need some warm water and dish soap.

Fill a bowl with the water and soap. Then, you can clean the frother the same way you use it. Dip the coils into the warm, soapy water, and turn the frother on to let the machine do the work for you. As the coils move the soapy water around, the device will be sanitized. If your frother needs a little extra TLC, you can also lightly scrub it with a small dish brush.