How Is Lactose-Free Milk Different From Regular?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you live a lactose-free lifestyle, you probably use lactose-free milk for your breakfasts and baking recipes. (And if you're wondering, no – lactose-free is actually not the same as dairy-free.) While this drink is similar to regular milk, there are some key differences between the two, and it all comes down to the chemistry behind these beverages.

Before jumping into the science, we should talk about taste. Regular milk has a smooth texture and slightly sweet flavor. While lactose-free milk is designed to mimic that flavor, it is actually over three times as sweet as regular milk. As previously mentioned, that's all due to lactose-free milk's unique makeup.

Most of our bodies produce a natural enzyme called lactase, which is a protein that helps people easily digest lactose (a natural sugar in dairy products.) While this enzyme is naturally occurring, some people aren't able to produce it, which means they can't break down lactose. To counteract the effects experienced by those with a lack of lactase (which you may know as lactose intolerance), lactose-free milk was created. Here's how this milk is chemically different.