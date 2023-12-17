Turn Your Meal Into A True Event With Flavor-Themed Pasta Salads

There is almost no ingredient as versatile as pasta. It can be made in so many ways and tastes delicious whether it's served hot or cold, paired with meat or vegetables, or coupled with a creamy, cheesy sauce or a classic, acidic tomato base. Next time you're hosting a dinner party, consider taking the potluck approach and having guests bring their favorite food in the form of a pasta salad. You can assign specific themes, such as cuisine types or pasta salads that are inspired by a certain dish (think: Italian-style pasta salad or buffalo chicken pasta salad). The options are almost endless, and you and your guests will undoubtedly enjoy at least one of the many options.

Pasta salads are typically made with a creamy mayonnaise or vinaigrette base, though you don't have to follow any hard and fast rules when preparing yours; the dressing you choose will depend on your additional ingredients. Either way, whatever you pick will come together quickly and make for a hearty, satisfying meal.