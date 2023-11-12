The Final Touch Pasta Salad Needs To Be Truly Great

Pasta salad is the perfect dish for any gathering. It's easy to make it ahead of time, and it's almost always a crowd-pleaser. Plus, there are so many different dressings and toppings to include that you almost never have to make the same pasta salad twice. But when it comes to getting it truly perfect, it all comes down to those final minutes of preparation. There are two quick tips to keep in mind: save some dressing for just before it's served, and don't serve it super cold.

While your guests will almost always come back for seconds when it comes to pasta salad, the best way to ensure the dish is a hit is to make sure you're not serving a dry recipe. Even if you load it up with dressing, there's a chance the pasta will absorb all of the liquid depending on how long it ends up sitting in the fridge. Prepping it early is still a must-do in order to make your party planning easier, but don't skip on reserving a little extra dressing for just before showtime.