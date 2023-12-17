Brighten Up Your Bowl Of Ramen With A Splash Of Citrus

Soup is a comforting, hearty, and versatile dish that equally satisfies and satiates. Whether it's Mexican tortilla soup or a downhome batch of chicken noodle, there's no wrong way to enjoy soup. However, one of our favorite soups might be the heartiest of them all — ramen. A traditional Japanese soup that can be creamy, spicy, vegan, or topped with chashu pork, this versatile stew is mouthwateringly delicious. However, just because something is tasty as is doesn't mean we can't reinvent it. Enter citrus fruits.

Ramen is an umami-blasted bowl of savory heaven, so adding fruit might sound strange. Don't worry: You won't add whole pieces of fruit to your soup. Instead, you'll just be squeezing a delicate amount of citrus juice or zest into the broth to liven it up and add a new dimension to its multi-faceted tapestry of flavors.

Ramen broth is usually rich and heavy, especially iterations made from meat or bone-based stocks. Introducing citrus provides a subtle counterbalance and prevents the dish from feeling too dense. Citrus fruits can also ease the sting from a bowl of spicy ramen, smoothing out the burn while allowing the fire to peek through citrus' lively, zesty essence. This simple cooking hack isn't reserved for one specific type of ramen, either. Whether you're making instant ramen in a hurry or crafting a batch from scratch, citrus elevates any recipe.