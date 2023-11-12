What's The Best Method For Cleaning Baby Bok Choy?

Baby bok choy is a nutrient-dense and delicious leafy green vegetable with dozens of applications. But like every great veggie, baby bok choy should be cleaned before consumption.

Baby boy choy is grown in soil, and as much as we love natural foods plucked straight from the ground, fresh produce often retains the dirt it was grown in long after it's been distributed to your local supermarket. Not only is baby bok choy susceptible to soil residue, but it can also hide insects in its leaves. Plus, bok choy is a hot spot for veggie-eating slugs and snails, and it's safe to say that no one wants their vegetable platter tainted with a snail trail.

The best way to clean your baby bok choy doesn't require vegetable wash or a fancy desensitizing concoction, all you need is a knife, a bowl, and fresh water. Before you get to washing the baby bok choy, cut it vertically in half. This exposes the inner surfaces and reveals contaminants that may be hiding in places unseen. Then you'll want to fill a bowl with fresh water and swish the produce around, changing the water three times to ensure that you're not washing the bok choy in dirty water. Finally, give it a pulse in a salad spinner before cooking to remove excess liquid. If you don't have a salad spinner, air drying or patting down with paper products or a towel will do the trick.