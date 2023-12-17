Smoked Salt Will Take Your Tomato Toast To New Heights

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Contrary to popular belief, you don't need a ton of ingredients to make a delicious meal. Some of the best dishes call for just three or four ingredients, and the simplicity of those dishes is their power. This is true for anything from warm savory soups to hearty rice bowls, but sandwiches are one of the most common simple dishes out there. If you have a few dollars to spare or are simply looking for an easy dish to add to your repertoire, try whipping up some tomato toast for your next meal.

This Southern delicacy has fans all over the world – and for good reason. The simple harmony of fresh tomato slices, thick toasted bread, and a smattering of spices is hard to beat. Still, there is an easy way to elevate this dish, and all it takes is a small sprinkle of smoked salt.

While tomato toast usually does call for simple seasonings like flaky salt and pepper, smoked salt takes those additions to the next level entirely.