The 14 Unhealthiest Store-Bought Sliced Ham Brands You Can Buy

Sliced ham is one of the most popular pork products out there — in the U.S., pork production exceeded 27 million pounds in 2022 alone, according to Statista. That's a lot of slices of meat that are being bought on the regular. From being tucked into ham sandwiches to being shredded into a salad or cubed up and thrown into fried rice, the things you can do with sliced ham are seemingly endless.

But with all that competition out there, sliced ham brands are forced to make decisions in order to make products stand out. When a food company decides that the best way to sell its wares is to make them cost less, that can mean that the product is made using ingredients or methods that are somewhat less than healthy. Some types of sliced ham, as an affordable meat product, have fallen victim to this. And so, we're here to lift the lid on the sliced ham brands that are tasty and affordable but may not be that good for you.