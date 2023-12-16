What Are The Main Differences Between Brisket And Pork Belly Burnt Ends?

Brisket burnt ends are far more common; they became popular in the 1970s as the signature dish of Kansas City BBQ and that's what most people think of when they hear the term. They come from the brisket point rather than the flat — the harder part to cook with, since it contains more connective tissue (this is also the reason you should never cook a brisket on high heat). By contrast, pork belly burnt ends are, as the name implies, made with pork belly, which is essentially just really thick-cut bacon. These differences mean the methods for preparation before smoking are obviously very, very different since you're working with totally different cuts of meat. Interestingly, the end product doesn't taste that different.

If you've ever had brisket and bacon, you know there's not much in the way of flavor similarities, though they're certainly both very fatty cuts — but the BBQ sauce significantly bridges the gap here. The addition of slow-cooked BBQ sauce means the tastes actually wind up being more similar than you'd think; they essentially wind up as similar products with different flavor notes underlying them.

Feel free to try both for yourself and see which you prefer. After all, this is BBQ, and there are no wrong answers here.