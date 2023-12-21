Fireball's Might Roots Actually Trace Back To Canada

If you have any geographical association with Fireball, the sweetened, cinnamon-flavored whisky drink, there's a good chance it's your college campus (or possibly Miami, thanks to the Pitbull song of the same name). But it turns out that the spicy spirit may actually hail from the Great White North — at least, according to legend.

But first, we should clarify one thing: Fireball isn't technically whisky, as far as the law is concerned. According to U.S. government regulatory bodies, for a spirit to legally be considered whisky, it needs to be between 40 and 95% alcohol by volume (ABV). Fireball falls just under that range at 33% ABV, so technically, it's a distilled spirit. The slightly lower alcohol content, along with the powerful spicy-sweet cinnamon flavor, is probably what makes it so approachable for less-experienced drinkers.

That combination of cinnamon, sugar, and whisky was supposedly first concocted by a Canadian bartender trying to beat the deep chill of a Northern winter. But regardless of how it actually came together, we definitely have Canada to thank for the spirit that famously "tastes like heaven, burns like hell."