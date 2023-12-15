The Storage Bin Hack For Seamless Food Transportation

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Easily transporting multiple holiday dishes to a dinner or party in one trip can be treacherous. Stacking them could lead to disaster and all it takes is one misstep to spill your carefully prepared holiday meals all over the sidewalk. But the last thing you want to do is walk back and forth to the car when you should be spending that time socializing. So what's the solution? Just combine your standard run-of-the-mill storage bin with a cooling rack or two and you're all set.

Starting with a clean storage bin, place the largest dish on the bottom. If more than one will fit then go ahead and put a second dish down as long as they are the same height. Height is important because the next step is to place a cooling rack on top and you want it to lay flat, not balance precariously. Use small towels to take up any spare space if necessary. The cooling rack should fit fairly snugly inside the storage bin so that it doesn't move around. Voilà! You've got a shelf to set the next dish on top of. Technically you can repeat this layering process, creating multiple shelves until you reach the top. But be careful that everything is tight-fitting and secure so that your carefully crafted entrees or desserts won't slide around.