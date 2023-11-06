Swiftly Chop Hard-Boiled Eggs With A Cooling Rack Hack

Many delicious recipes call for a sizeable bowl of chopped hard-boiled eggs. Not only are these small orbs of protein perfect to add to your repertoire of midday snacks, but they also mix well with other ingredients, transforming into creamy and delicious salads and side dishes. Among the 14 hard-boiled egg hacks you need to know about, next to finding the perfect cooking method, peeling cooked eggs has to be one of the trickier processes to master. Yet, with the help of a metal spoon or utilizing the crack-and-roll method, you can focus more of your attention on the best way for chopping.

On specific occasions where you have more than a few eggs to chop, you may want to exchange your everyday knife for your trusted cooling rack. Sure enough, you can quickly chop hard-boiled eggs by simply pushing cooked eggs through the wire backing of your cooking rack. In no time at all, you can have an entire bowl of eggs chopped and ready to use in your next delicious recipe. Before we uncover other useful ways of peeling hard-boiled eggs, let's reveal some helpful pointers to keep in mind when using this brilliant cooling rack hack.