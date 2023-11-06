Swiftly Chop Hard-Boiled Eggs With A Cooling Rack Hack
Many delicious recipes call for a sizeable bowl of chopped hard-boiled eggs. Not only are these small orbs of protein perfect to add to your repertoire of midday snacks, but they also mix well with other ingredients, transforming into creamy and delicious salads and side dishes. Among the 14 hard-boiled egg hacks you need to know about, next to finding the perfect cooking method, peeling cooked eggs has to be one of the trickier processes to master. Yet, with the help of a metal spoon or utilizing the crack-and-roll method, you can focus more of your attention on the best way for chopping.
On specific occasions where you have more than a few eggs to chop, you may want to exchange your everyday knife for your trusted cooling rack. Sure enough, you can quickly chop hard-boiled eggs by simply pushing cooked eggs through the wire backing of your cooking rack. In no time at all, you can have an entire bowl of eggs chopped and ready to use in your next delicious recipe. Before we uncover other useful ways of peeling hard-boiled eggs, let's reveal some helpful pointers to keep in mind when using this brilliant cooling rack hack.
How to effectively chop eggs with your cooking rack
Next to knowing how to cook perfect hard-boiled eggs, you need a convenient way of chopping these protein-rich foods for those special times when egg-heavy recipes are on the menu. Once you've successfully peeled all your hard-boiled eggs, place your cooling rack over a large, sturdy bowl. The only type of rack that will work for this clever technique is one with small square grids to ensure evenly spaced cuts. Then, all you need to do is simply push whole eggs through the grid lining one by one. Cooking eggs until fully hard-boiled is the key to making this hack work most effectively. Eggs with slightly transparent or softer centers may stick to the wire gridding.
Beyond cooking eggs long enough and using a grid-style cooking rack, you also want to make sure you have a convenient vessel or bowl directly under your wire rack to catch your freshly chopped eggs. To ensure the process takes little clean-up time, consider placing your bowl and rack directly in your sink in case any residual egg falls off your hands. This will make the clean-up process even faster. While this hack is a great way to chop eggs, not everyone has a grid-style cooling rack. Sure enough, there are a few other super convenient ways to chop your next batch of hard-boiled eggs.
A cooling rack isn't the only fast and reliable way to chop hard-boiled eggs
If you want to make a large batch of classic egg salad but don't own a grid-style cooling rack, you have a few other options to consider. A convenient egg slicer will streamline the chopping process and make finely dicing eggs with a sharp knife a tad easier. Additionally, your classic potato masher isn't only useful when smashing cooked potatoes; this resourceful kitchen tool works wonders at pulverizing eggs as well. Funnily enough, the most convenient tool you already have to chop your next batch of hard-boiled eggs is your hands. Once the cooked eggs cool, simply peel and break apart.
Beyond these additional methods, if you do happen to have a grid-style cooling rack, you're about to discover an ultra-fast way of chopping your next round of hard-boiled eggs.