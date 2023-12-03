The Mess-Free Trick For Easily Transporting Cookies

What if you want to bring a lot of cookies to another place? Rather than a plate, you'll want to use a vessel that's more sturdy and can hold more cookies. If you don't have big bakery boxes or a large enough Tupperware around, you can use a tin pan or corrugated box. These can be purchased from most dollar stores or supermarkets.

As you place your cookies into the containers, you should use parchment or wax paper to separate them so they don't stick together. Arrange a row or layer of cookies in the box, place a sheet of paper on the surface of the cookies, then move on to your next row or layer. If you're worried about the cookies sticking to the tin itself, lay a paper towel at the bottom of the box before adding the cookies.

Another ingenious trick is to line the trunk of your car with bath towels. This works in a similar manner to using a napkin on a plate. The towels make the floor of your trunk less slippery and hold the boxes in place as you drive. Just make sure to arrange your containers so they're perfectly flat and steady, with no risk of toppling. Your cookies will reach their destination in perfect condition, ready to be savored by everyone.