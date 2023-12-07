Add Mashed Sweet Potatoes To Your Waffles And Thank Us Later

Kitchen gadget trends come and go, but there's always room in the cabinet or countertop for a waffle iron. Why? Because waffles are life. They're a crispy, crunchy upgrade to a pancake (also no slouch in the breakfast food department), and they've got all those little pockets to hold puddles of maple syrup and other toppings. Nobody bats an eye when you pile a mountain of whipped cream on your waffles at breakfast.

To take this breakfast staple to the next level, mix a little mashed sweet potato into your waffle batter. The sweet, earthy flavor of the sweet potatoes matches perfectly with maple syrup and adds some extra vitamins and minerals.

The nice thing about making waffles is that a good, hot waffle iron will cook almost any batter, no matter how thick or thin, so you can add sweet potatoes to any existing waffle recipe and not worry too much about how it'll come out. Whether you have some extra sweet potatoes leftover from last night's dinner or want to make a fresh batch of sweet potato pancakes from scratch, you won't regret giving them a try next time you fire up the 'ol iron.