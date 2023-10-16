Transform Your Leftover Mashed Sweet Potatoes Into Sweet Fluffy Pancakes

One of the most versatile vegetables in your pantry is the humble sweet potato. It can go pretty much anywhere a regular potato can go, and it's equally at home as a savory side as it is baked into a sweet pie. Sweet potatoes are also relatively inexpensive, are packed with lots of vitamins and minerals, and have a long shelf life in the right conditions so it's smart to stock up when you're at the grocery store. If you really love mashed sweet potatoes and made a little too many for dinner one night, don't worry about wasting them because they are the perfect ingredient for making sweet potato pancakes.

Sweet potatoes are pretty bulletproof when it comes to reheating, but when they're already mixed with ingredients like cream and butter things start to get a little less consistent. If you're not feeling the love of reheating last night's mashed sweet potatoes, set them aside and make a fabulous breakfast or brunch with your leftovers. All you'll need (in addition to the potatoes themselves) is a few ingredients you probably already have on hand, including flour, baking powder and soda, milk, eggs, and butter.