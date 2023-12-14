The Bold Ingredient That Adds A Good Kick To Regular Coleslaw

When it comes to simple yet delicious side dishes, a hearty bowl of coleslaw can be a great pick. This dish is easy to make at home, as it's typically a simple combination of a creamy coleslaw dressing, carrots, and a mix of green and red cabbage.

A traditional take on coleslaw can certainly taste terrific, but if you want to give this popular side dish a bold upgrade, one easy way to do so is to add a bit of horseradish. Horseradish is a root in the same family as mustard and wasabi. It has a strong, pungent flavor, and when included in your coleslaw, horseradish adds a noticeable punch and dimension to the dish. Plus, a reasonable amount won't overpower your coleslaw's other flavors since the creamy dressing can balance the kick of horseradish.

Of course, if you're going to try out this suggestion, there are a couple of considerations to keep in mind so that your coleslaw ends up with the perfect amount of bite and is not overwhelmed by the horseradish.