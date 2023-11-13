The Powerful Ingredient That Brings Out The Best In Deviled Eggs

With their soft, creamy, texture and bright yellow hues, deviled eggs are savory appetizers with a lot of visual appeal. Their simple harmony of hard-boiled egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, sweet pickles, dill, paprika, and more is easy to mix up at home with a classic deviled egg recipe. If you're a fan of these eggy little delights, welcome to the club. A dozen deviled eggs are a light and flavorful snack that's been served at all kinds of get-togethers for generations.

One of the best things about deviled eggs is that the recipe is very customizable, which is beneficial for a dish that, if not correctly seasoned, can be bland. Ideas for enlivening deviled eggs include numerous unexpected ingredients, from bacon bits to truffle oil, which you can use to bring dimension to this ubiquitous dish.

One unique ingredient you might not expect but that meshes well with the traditional elements of deviled eggs and brings this appetizer to life is horseradish. A classic becomes a classic because its original version becomes widely popular, yes — but it rarely hurts to try something new. Adding spicy horseradish sauce to your deviled egg recipe is a variation worth trying out.