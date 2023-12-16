Want To Upgrade Your Potato Skins? Break Out The Beer

Whether you're in need of a party appetizer or just craving some comfort foods, potato skins are a delicious and savory snack. Simply bake the potatoes, slice them in half, and scoop out the insides. You'll want to leave a little bit of the inner potato for structure, but empty out enough room to place all your desired fillings. Plus, you can use the leftover scooped-out potato to make potato pancakes, buttery mashed potatoes, or potato rolls.

Potato skins pair well with beer, but if you want to up the boozy flavor in every bite, there are a number of ways to incorporate your favorite brew into the potato skins rather than simply serving them on the side. Beer cheese is a pretty common addition to the appetizer table, and would be right at home spooned onto your potato skins. For some added protein, you can cook up some bratwurst in a little bit of beer, allowing the meat to absorb the beer's flavor. If you like caramelized onions, beer can help enhance the flavors of those, too. Best of all, potato skins make it easy to combine all three of these into one dish.