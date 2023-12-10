Stuffed Shells Are The Ultimate Way To Use Up Leftover Mashed Potatoes

Pasta is one of the most comforting, satiating, and downright crave-curbing meals in the culinary landscape. Loaded with energy-rich carbs, herbaceous sauce, and hearty meats and cheeses, pasta is a timeless dish. Although classic pasta dishes like spaghetti and meatballs and fettuccine Alfredo are common favorites, there are some daring and unexpected ways to make pasta. Enter leftover mashed potatoes. Before you call us crazy, hear us out, you won't regret it.

Mashed potato-stuffed pasta shells are a crowd-pleasing, whimsical rendezvous of comfort food royalty that are as easy to make as they are delicious. All you need for this eccentric finger food is, pasta shells and leftover mashed potatoes. Simply stuff the potatoes into the shells, and bake until they're golden brown for a dish that's equal parts familiar and adventurous. The soft, fluffy texture of the mashed potatoes provides a delicate counterpoint to the satisfying crunch of the crispy, baked pasta shells — this interplay of textures can transform ordinary leftovers into a re-imagined feast for the senses.

Because both pasta shells and potatoes have a naturally mild taste, you can dress this unique recipe up with whatever seasonings, spices, and aromatics that you're hungry heart may desire, ensuring that you'll never run out of flavor combinations for this hearty meal. Not to mention that you're reducing food waste by putting your leftover mashed potatoes to use instead of tossing them out — double win!