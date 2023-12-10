Stuffed Shells Are The Ultimate Way To Use Up Leftover Mashed Potatoes
Pasta is one of the most comforting, satiating, and downright crave-curbing meals in the culinary landscape. Loaded with energy-rich carbs, herbaceous sauce, and hearty meats and cheeses, pasta is a timeless dish. Although classic pasta dishes like spaghetti and meatballs and fettuccine Alfredo are common favorites, there are some daring and unexpected ways to make pasta. Enter leftover mashed potatoes. Before you call us crazy, hear us out, you won't regret it.
Mashed potato-stuffed pasta shells are a crowd-pleasing, whimsical rendezvous of comfort food royalty that are as easy to make as they are delicious. All you need for this eccentric finger food is, pasta shells and leftover mashed potatoes. Simply stuff the potatoes into the shells, and bake until they're golden brown for a dish that's equal parts familiar and adventurous. The soft, fluffy texture of the mashed potatoes provides a delicate counterpoint to the satisfying crunch of the crispy, baked pasta shells — this interplay of textures can transform ordinary leftovers into a re-imagined feast for the senses.
Because both pasta shells and potatoes have a naturally mild taste, you can dress this unique recipe up with whatever seasonings, spices, and aromatics that you're hungry heart may desire, ensuring that you'll never run out of flavor combinations for this hearty meal. Not to mention that you're reducing food waste by putting your leftover mashed potatoes to use instead of tossing them out — double win!
Tips for making mashed potato-stuffed shells
Although this decadent recipe is accessible to the average foodie, there are a few tips worth keeping in mind to flawlessly execute your spud-stuffed pasta shells.
For starters, opt for larger shells like conchiglioni, manicotti, or jumbo shells for a substantial stuffing canvas. Alternatively, if you prefer petite shells, using a cake piping tool ensures precision in the filling process. To prevent any potential mishaps during the stuffing process, pre-cook the shells until they achieve a tender consistency so they don't fracture or break open when you fill them with mashed potatoes.
To make the process as easy as possible, you'll want your mashed potatoes to take on a smooth, whipped texture so they glide seamlessly into the shells. Consider re-heating the mashed potatoes on a stovetop with extra milk and butter to bolster their creaminess for a workable filling.
To get the right amount of crunch, avoid over-baking the shells. Overdoing it may result in a texture imbalance or charred shells, so keep a keen eye for that ideal golden-brown finish.
Complementary pairings
Although this pleasantly peculiar pasta dish is a treat on its own, it can always benefit from additional enhancements and accompaniments.
For a delectable dip, whip up a garlic-infused aioli or a zesty tomato-based pasta sauce — perfect for boosting the richness of the stuffed shells. Elevate the dish with a drizzle of truffle oil, adding a luxurious aroma that complements the earthy notes of mushrooms. Embrace the rich, nutty profile of Parmesan or Gruyère, grating it generously over the baked shells for an added layer of complexity and comfort.
To round out the dish, pair your stuffed shells with a light arugula salad dressed in a lemon vinaigrette, offering a refreshing contrast to the heaviness of the shells. Or, if you're in the mood for an even heartier meal, consider serving the stuffed shells alongside a succulent roasted chicken, filet mignon, or grilled vegetables. For a beverage companion, opt for a crisp white wine or sparkling water infused with citrus for a palate-cleansing touch.
Once you try this carb-loaded masterpiece, you'll never look at pasta shells or leftover mashed potatoes the same again.