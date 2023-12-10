Cut Frozen Cool Whip Into Shapes To Decorate Your Hot Cocoa

There's nothing like curling up under a cozy blanket armed with a cup of hot cocoa during the cold winter months. And, while you can certainly enjoy your hot chocolate plain, half the fun of drinking it is adding embellishments, such as whipped cream or marshmallows, and one fun topping you can add to your hot drink is something in between these choices.

Instead of going with regular marshmallows or a dollop of whipped cream, you can freeze Cool Whip and cut it into cute shapes. Then, use those atop your hot chocolate instead and allow them to melt into your drink for a sweet, creamy topping.

Of course, while this might be a simple hack, there are still a few things you need to know before you dive into getting started. Plus, if you don't have Cool Whip on hand, you may want to know what similar substitutions you could try to get a similar drink topping.