Cut Frozen Cool Whip Into Shapes To Decorate Your Hot Cocoa
There's nothing like curling up under a cozy blanket armed with a cup of hot cocoa during the cold winter months. And, while you can certainly enjoy your hot chocolate plain, half the fun of drinking it is adding embellishments, such as whipped cream or marshmallows, and one fun topping you can add to your hot drink is something in between these choices.
Instead of going with regular marshmallows or a dollop of whipped cream, you can freeze Cool Whip and cut it into cute shapes. Then, use those atop your hot chocolate instead and allow them to melt into your drink for a sweet, creamy topping.
Of course, while this might be a simple hack, there are still a few things you need to know before you dive into getting started. Plus, if you don't have Cool Whip on hand, you may want to know what similar substitutions you could try to get a similar drink topping.
What to know about making Cool Whip marshmallows
Making Cool Whip marshmallows is pretty straightforward. First, you'll want to find a baking sheet. You can line it with parchment paper to make it easier to lift out your marshmallows later. Now, before you empty your Cool Whip onto the tray, one thing to note here is that some people mix the whipped topping with half a cup of cold water first to help them freeze. However, others have had success with the trick without this step. You can also stir in a bit of coffee creamer to give your marshmallows some flavor. Or, drop a few drops of food coloring into it to give it a unique color.
Once you've added any desired mix-ins, spread the Cool Whip out on the baking sheet, making sure that it's about a half an inch thick. While you can freeze the treat as is, you can also get a bit creative here. Try adding some colored sprinkles or crushed-up candy canes to the Cool Whip. This will give your final product a festive feel, and some added flavor. Then, pop the tray in the freezer and leave it for a few hours or until it's frozen solid.
Once the treat is done freezing, remove it from the refrigerator and use a cookie cutter to cut it into holiday shapes. Or, go free-hand with a knife to make other creative designs. Then, place the marshmallows in a cup of hot cocoa and enjoy!
Are there any substitutes for Cool Whip to get a similar effect?
If you don't have Cool Whip or simply don't like the taste, you'll be happy to know that there are some substitutes that you can use. For one thing, regular whipped cream works well in its place. Here, all you'll have to do is beat heavy whipping cream and sugar together in a bowl until it thickens up. You can also infuse it with a bit of booze for more adult marshmallows or add food coloring or flavor extracts to change the taste. Then, follow the same method as you did with the Cool Whip for a similar effect.
Another substitute you can try is to use dairy-free whipped toppings. Just make sure that the whipped topping you select can be frozen first. Or, you can make your own coconut whipped cream and use that as a substitute for Cool Whip in this method. With these easy tricks, you've got plenty of options for making quick, cute, and creative DIY marshmallows for your next hot drink!