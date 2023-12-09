Ina Garten's Pro-Tip For Low-Effort Cake Decorating

The consistency of the icing also plays a role in this cake decorating trick. To form an icing, simply mix powdered sugar with just enough water. You want the icing to be thin enough to come out of your pastry bag easily, but not too loose that it's runny. And when it comes down to the design, you want to make your lines of icing as evenly spaced as you can.

You're going to want to move relatively quickly once you've got the icing on top of the ganache. Take the tip of a knife or a toothpick and move it through the lines, working in a smooth motion and in a perpendicular direction. Run your utensil back and forth until you've achieved the desired effect.

While Ina Garten used the dramatic contrast of white icing on a chocolate cake, there are many other ways to go with this decorating trick. You can make a ganache using white chocolate, which can be tinted with food coloring to be nearly any shade you like. You can tweak the color of the icing, too, so let your creativity run wild.