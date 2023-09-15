The Vital Step You Can't Miss For Mess-Free Cake Decorating

A cake is the ultimate way to celebrate any occasion, to bring to a friend's house, for a holiday treat, or to end the perfect meal. You can also make cake baking your side hustle if you know a few things about how to decorate. Baking a cake is more manageable than it seems if you remember one essential step for mess-free cake decorating: wrap and chill. If you wrap and chill a cake (or cupcakes) properly before frosting, you're halfway to making a memorable cake.

Wrapping cakes tightly with plastic wrap and popping them in the fridge as soon as you can move them (even if they're still a bit warm) will ensure a moist and delicious cake. More importantly, frosting a frozen cake is much simpler than trying to frost a warm cake.

There are a few ways to go about the vital cake-making step of wrapping and chilling, and all are equally effective.