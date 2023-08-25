How Long Does It Take To Cook A Lasagna In The Air Fryer?

Traditionally, lasagna is baked in the oven for 30 to 60 minutes or longer, but the exact cooking time depends on the ingredients used, whether or not you boil the noodles, and other factors. A more convenient option is the air fryer, which can take your lasagna from good to great. Not only does this gadget ensure even cooking, but it can also reduce the time you spend in the kitchen, with air fryer lasagnas cooking in about 30 minutes. Moreover, air-frying creates a crispy crust without drying out your food.

What you should keep in mind is that there are no hard rules for cooking lasagna. This popular dish has been around for thousands of years, and the original recipe has undergone countless changes. In fact, the world's first lasagna was made in an unexpected country and looked completely different than its modern version. Nowadays, it has dozens of regional varieties, from lasagna alla Genovese and lasagna di carnevale to tallegio lasagna. Each recipe calls for different ingredients, including unconventional choices such as spinach, roasted eggplant, radishes, or meatballs.

Moving forward, cooking lasagna in an air fryer is much easier than baking it in the oven. Most air fryers are a breeze to clean, distribute the heat evenly, and don't require preheating. Plus, your lasagna will be ready faster and taste simply amazing.