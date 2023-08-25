How Long Does It Take To Cook A Lasagna In The Air Fryer?
Traditionally, lasagna is baked in the oven for 30 to 60 minutes or longer, but the exact cooking time depends on the ingredients used, whether or not you boil the noodles, and other factors. A more convenient option is the air fryer, which can take your lasagna from good to great. Not only does this gadget ensure even cooking, but it can also reduce the time you spend in the kitchen, with air fryer lasagnas cooking in about 30 minutes. Moreover, air-frying creates a crispy crust without drying out your food.
What you should keep in mind is that there are no hard rules for cooking lasagna. This popular dish has been around for thousands of years, and the original recipe has undergone countless changes. In fact, the world's first lasagna was made in an unexpected country and looked completely different than its modern version. Nowadays, it has dozens of regional varieties, from lasagna alla Genovese and lasagna di carnevale to tallegio lasagna. Each recipe calls for different ingredients, including unconventional choices such as spinach, roasted eggplant, radishes, or meatballs.
Moving forward, cooking lasagna in an air fryer is much easier than baking it in the oven. Most air fryers are a breeze to clean, distribute the heat evenly, and don't require preheating. Plus, your lasagna will be ready faster and taste simply amazing.
Cooking lasagna in the air fryer takes less than 30 minutes
Air fryers work by circulating hot air around the food you cook, resulting in a crispy outer layer and a moist interior. Their mechanism of action is quite similar to that of a convection oven, with the main advantages being a shorter cooking time, increased energy efficiency, and even heat distribution. (And no, these appliances aren't just for french fries and chicken wings.)
As surprising as it may seem, you can use your air fryer to make baked potatoes, donuts, cakes, meatloaf, or falafel. This kitchen is also a great choice for cooking lasagna and other pasta dishes. First, you'll layer the lasagna in a baking pan and add seasonings. Grease the pan with olive oil or butter to prevent the noodles from sticking to the bottom. Next, transfer the lasagna to an air fryer and cook it at 356 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes or so. Rotate it a couple of times to make sure it cooks evenly.
For best results, use the air fry setting and add the cheese on top five minutes before the end of the cooking time. Increase the temperature to 400 degrees Fahrenheit or cook for an additional five to 10 minutes to get the cheese more browned. Some people preheat the air fryer, but that's not always necessary. Once fully cooked, remove the lasagna from the air fryer using a spatula or tongs. Let it cool, slice it, and serve it warm.
How to reheat lasagna in the air fryer
The best way to reheat lasagna for a deliciously crispy top is to use the oven, but it takes at least 30 minutes. If you're short on time, heat it in the air fryer for 10 minutes or until warm. Transfer the lasagna to an oven-safe pan, cover it with aluminum foil, and then pop it in the air fryer. This trick works for frozen lasagna, too; just make sure you remove the plastic wrap or foil before reheating it.
If you have any leftovers, refrigerate them for five to seven days or freeze them for six to eight months. Reheat them to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit or higher for about 15 seconds, and don't leave them out in the open for longer than two hours. Alternatively, use leftover lasagna as a stuffing for bell peppers, tomatoes, eggplants, or mushrooms.
Another option is to shape the leftovers into patties or balls, coat them with breadcrumbs and spices, and fry them. You can also chop them into small pieces, mix them with eggs, and bake them in the oven to make a delicious frittata. For a quick snack, slice the leftover lasagna into thin strips and roll them up. Secure each roll with a toothpick and serve them with marinara sauce.