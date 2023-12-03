What's The Best Way To Store Pouched Tuna?
When it comes to quick and wholesome foods to keep around the home, canned tuna fish is an excellent option. However, tuna is also available in conveniently sized pouches, which generally occupy less room in your kitchen. Much like canned varieties, pouched tuna does not require refrigeration when the packaging is still intact. Instead, you can keep them in your pantry, provided the area can easily maintain room temperature and is well protected from moisture.
Canned and pouched tuna have a few differences to be aware of outside of the packaging variations. Pouched varieties tend to include smaller pieces of tuna, and the flexible construction of the pouch means that the meat may develop a less firm texture as the bag is handled roughly. Additionally, it's not necessary to add water to pouches like it is with cans, as the water in cans prevents air from getting inside and causing premature spoilage.
Tips on storing tuna after opening the pouch
While an intact pouch safeguards tuna fish from the ravages of time, an open tuna package requires a little more protection. As a result, storage practices for opened pouches of tuna differ significantly. First and foremost, opened pouches must be placed in the refrigerator, as opposed to the pantry or other areas of the kitchen capable of maintaining the correct room temperature conditions. Additionally, you'll need to protect the tuna fish from air exposure, even when it's within the cold confines of the refrigerator.
A plastic storage bag is a great option, provided it can be tightly sealed. If you prefer using an eco-friendly option, any storage container with a securely locked lid is perfect. Keeping air away from the tuna fish is key, as air exposure will accelerate the rate of spoilage and prevent you from enjoying the entirety of the tuna pouch before it goes bad, as Chicken of the Sea explains. Pouched tuna can also be kept in the freezer, but you may sacrifice quality for increased storage longevity.
How long does pouched tuna last?
When it comes to unopened pouches of tuna, consult the best-by date stamped on the package. To ensure optimal quality, the contents of the pouch should typically be consumed by that date. Keep in mind that you're not likely to encounter a food safety issue if you eat the tuna after the best-by date, but quality may degrade, according to StarKist Food Service. In general, pouched tuna will remain good for about three years. However, the product can be adversely affected by heat, moisture, or damage to the packaging, as damage can allow air to seep into the pack.
After opening, your storage timeline decreases substantially. Even in the refrigerator, it's best to eat the remainder of the tuna fish within three days, according to Chicken of the Sea. If you opt to freeze the tuna in an airtight container, it will likely remain palatable for about three months. However, keep in mind that freezing can adversely affect both taste and texture, so you may not be as satisfied with the tuna fish when using this option.