What's The Best Way To Store Pouched Tuna?

When it comes to quick and wholesome foods to keep around the home, canned tuna fish is an excellent option. However, tuna is also available in conveniently sized pouches, which generally occupy less room in your kitchen. Much like canned varieties, pouched tuna does not require refrigeration when the packaging is still intact. Instead, you can keep them in your pantry, provided the area can easily maintain room temperature and is well protected from moisture.

Canned and pouched tuna have a few differences to be aware of outside of the packaging variations. Pouched varieties tend to include smaller pieces of tuna, and the flexible construction of the pouch means that the meat may develop a less firm texture as the bag is handled roughly. Additionally, it's not necessary to add water to pouches like it is with cans, as the water in cans prevents air from getting inside and causing premature spoilage.