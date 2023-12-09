The Safety Tip To Keep In Mind When Serving Smoked Oysters In Their Shell
Oysters are the hallmark of a perfect seafood meal. They're delicious when served on the half-shell on a warm summer day and make for a cozy winter dish when they're baked Rockefeller style. Another way to serve these little mollusks is to smoke them, which gives them a unique flavor and texture that differs from cooking them within their shells. If you plan to prepare this dish as an appetizer, save the shells for serving; the presentation will be much prettier, but don't forget to clean them to avoid any risk of foodborne illness.
Oysters might be delicious, but due to their filter-feeding methods, they pose a higher risk of foodborne illness than some other types of seafood. While smoking the oysters will kill any dangerous bacteria, don't place those oysters back in their shells until the shells have been fully sanitized. There are several ways to clean the shells with little effort, which will give you and your dinner guests some peace of mind.
Serve your oysters inside their shells -- but make sure to clean them
All raw oysters pose a food poisoning risk, so to prevent illness, consider baking, frying, or smoking your oysters. Smoked oysters offer a delicious, sweet yet bitter flavor profile due to the scent of the wood infusing into the shellfish while they cook. (The type of wood you use will affect flavor, but cherry wood is a common choice). If you choose to smoke oysters, you'll likely cook them either in a smoker or an enclosed grill out of their shells. When it comes time for serving, pop those oysters back into their shells — in addition to an attractive presentation, if you have any butter or sauce to pour over them, the shells will help hold that sauce.
Do not place smoked oysters in shells that haven't been sanitized, or any bacteria within the shell will contaminate the oysters even after smoking. According to Ehow, there are a couple of easy ways to sanitize oyster shells: Place them in boiling water for 10 minutes or scrub them thoroughly with soap and water (ensuring the soap is fully rinsed off before serving).
What makes oysters so dangerous?
Since oysters filter feed, they can sometimes take in dangerous bacteria, known as vibrio, which are naturally found in the ocean. If you consume vibrio bacteria and are perfectly healthy, you might deal with symptoms like diarrhea for a few days but ultimately be alright. However, if you consume vibrio vulnificus bacteria, a specific type of vibrio, and the infection reaches your bloodstream, Cleveland Clinic says you can die within a matter of days. Those who do survive can suffer organ damage or limb loss due to complications from the sepsis.
Vibrio bacteria grow in warm water, meaning they're most common in the summer months. As far as certain oysters being "safer" than others: The colder the water the better. Oysters are still safe to eat in July, though, if purchased from a reputable harvesting company that tests their water. Smoking the oysters will destroy any bacteria, so make sure not to risk exposure by serving them in dirty shells.