The Safety Tip To Keep In Mind When Serving Smoked Oysters In Their Shell

Oysters are the hallmark of a perfect seafood meal. They're delicious when served on the half-shell on a warm summer day and make for a cozy winter dish when they're baked Rockefeller style. Another way to serve these little mollusks is to smoke them, which gives them a unique flavor and texture that differs from cooking them within their shells. If you plan to prepare this dish as an appetizer, save the shells for serving; the presentation will be much prettier, but don't forget to clean them to avoid any risk of foodborne illness.

Oysters might be delicious, but due to their filter-feeding methods, they pose a higher risk of foodborne illness than some other types of seafood. While smoking the oysters will kill any dangerous bacteria, don't place those oysters back in their shells until the shells have been fully sanitized. There are several ways to clean the shells with little effort, which will give you and your dinner guests some peace of mind.