It's Actually Safe To Eat Oysters In July

It seems like every time you tap into social media during the summer months, someone has posted a photo enjoying chilled oysters over ice. It's the ultimate summer snack, plus the salty ice bed these raw shellfish sit on looks nothing short of photogenic. But in the history of oysters, we have always heard it's not safe to eat them during the summer months. Why is this? The answer is a bit complicated, but there is one bottom line: As long as you're smart about where and when you consume them, it's perfectly safe to enjoy fresh oysters in July.

The two big reasons people don't always eat oysters in summer are that they can potentially harbor harmful bacteria, and the oysters tend to reproduce during that time, which affects their taste. But most oyster farms are in cold Northeast waters, and oyster farmers are careful and follow strict guidelines about producing good-quality shellfish. While there is technically still a chance of illness, it's more about educating yourself than avoiding oysters altogether. Make sure to avoid common mistakes with oysters, eat them fresh, trust where you buy them, and toss them if they have any concerning signs of spoilage.