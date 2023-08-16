Here's What You Need To Do If You Eat Raw Meat By Mistake

When it comes to cooking meat from a food safety perspective, achieving the right level of "doneness" is crucial. But even with the best intentions, mistakes can and do happen, among them the accidental ingestion of raw or undercooked meat. In this case, remain calm and take immediate steps to mitigate possible health risks. First and foremost, wash your hands thoroughly after consuming raw meat to avoid potentially spreading pathogens to others.

As for your personal health, keep in mind that it can take some time for food poisoning symptoms to appear. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea can take as long as three weeks to present, but most people fall ill within one to three days. (If that happens, it's strongly recommended that you contact a medical professional to discuss your symptoms.)

You'll also need to provide information on the type of raw meat you've eaten, as different types of meat can harbor different pathogens, bacteria, and other contaminants. In the event symptoms are mild, however, there are helpful steps you can take at home to alleviate any ill effects you experience.